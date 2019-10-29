Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul (NYSE:AZUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s previous close.

AZUL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Azul from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on Azul and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Buckingham Research upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.18.

Get Azul alerts:

AZUL stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 28,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,678. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97. Azul has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of -0.53.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. Azul had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Azul will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 1,285.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,217 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Azul by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,516,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Azul by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 617,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,764 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Azul by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 466,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,585,000 after acquiring an additional 39,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Azul by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 381,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.