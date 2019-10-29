Raymond James Comments on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$144.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$146.70 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial set a C$18.50 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. CIBC increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.07.

INE stock opened at C$16.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 676.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.75. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$12.02 and a twelve month high of C$16.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 381.22%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

