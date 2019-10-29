Rapid7 (RPD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $78.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 39.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rapid7 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.20. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68.

RPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $165,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 49,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $2,551,495.18. Insiders sold 143,462 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,674 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

