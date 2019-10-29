Rapid7 (RPD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $78.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 39.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rapid7 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.20. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68.
In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $165,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 49,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $2,551,495.18. Insiders sold 143,462 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,674 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Rapid7 Company Profile
Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.
Featured Story: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.