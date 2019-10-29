Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) Short Interest Update

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDB opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. Randolph Bancorp has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $17.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Randolph Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.72% of Randolph Bancorp worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

