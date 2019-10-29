Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Rand Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:RAND traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. 11,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,892. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 152.87 and a current ratio of 152.87. Rand Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 5.13%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rand Capital stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC owned about 0.77% of Rand Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

