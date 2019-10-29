Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 2,254 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth approximately $19,282,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,270,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,601,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider David Randich sold 11,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $725,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,965. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

