Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 2,996 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $183.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,919. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.49 and a twelve month high of $185.23.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.6213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.