Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Daily Journal Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,324,000 after acquiring an additional 157,588,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753,922 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 216.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,498 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $52.18. 592,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,029,706. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $227.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

