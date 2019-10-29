Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Lowers Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,921 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 27,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. New Street Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.79.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 177,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,965.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

