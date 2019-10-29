Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $14.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.2% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,585. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $134.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.