Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 327.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCK remained flat at $$21.29 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $21.41.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.0441 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.