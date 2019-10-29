Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 3,555 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 0.5% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 195,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 182,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 24,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.55. 407,225 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.40. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.