Quentin Clark Sells 8,333 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $167,159.98.

Quentin Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $166,909.99.

On Friday, September 6th, Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $158,327.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.06. 1,438,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Dropbox Inc has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

