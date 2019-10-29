Quantum Resistant Ledger Hits 24-Hour Volume of $332,514.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Tidex. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $10.62 million and approximately $332,514.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009243 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024537 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011266 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.99 or 0.01877197 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000593 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002352 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 69,458,375 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, CoinExchange, Liqui and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

