Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.48

Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 4779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $624.11 million, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.73 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 8,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $154,833.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $99,350.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,671 shares in the company, valued at $555,145.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 340.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,134,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 69,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

