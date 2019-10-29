Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 107.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Visteon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,335,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period.

Get Visteon alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on Visteon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Visteon in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.15.

Shares of VC opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.06. Visteon Corp has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.