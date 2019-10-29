Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $97,000 Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 651.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk purchased 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,807.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler purchased 15,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

NYSE D opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

