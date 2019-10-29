Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $83,000 Position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in China Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 309,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,830,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 43,893 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in China Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Mobile alerts:

CHL stock opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.89. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $168.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.9732 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

CHL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho raised China Mobile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised China Mobile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL).

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.