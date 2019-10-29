Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $107,000 Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 132.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 14,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 2,834.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $228,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,023.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $135,719.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,594.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,080 shares of company stock worth $660,413 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Regency Centers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price target on Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.26.

REG stock opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average is $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $268.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.87 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

