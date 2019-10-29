QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QEP Resources in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.03 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QEP. Williams Capital raised shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of QEP Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of QEP opened at $3.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $820.38 million, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. QEP Resources has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QEP Resources by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,284 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in QEP Resources by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,873,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,578 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QEP Resources by 4,106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,839 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 296.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after buying an additional 1,314,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 533,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Trice acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Trice acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 140,000 shares of company stock worth $534,450 over the last three months. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. QEP Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.