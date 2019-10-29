Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of WRE opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.81 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 103.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 737,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after purchasing an additional 139,545 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 64,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 320.6% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 112,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 85,723 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 82.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 93,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

