Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hershey in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

HSY has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America set a $165.00 price target on Hershey and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

HSY stock opened at $141.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.07. Hershey has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.65%.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $918,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,212,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $232,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,429 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,700.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,009 shares of company stock worth $6,021,672 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 172.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $38,000. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

