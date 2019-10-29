Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Reduced by DA Davidson

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $44.34 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $47.03. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 54.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,569,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,292,000 after purchasing an additional 553,566 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $8,216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $5,970,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 49.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 77,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,459,000 after acquiring an additional 69,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.