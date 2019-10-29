Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issued By KeyCorp

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silicon Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

Shares of SLAB opened at $111.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $73.13 and a 12 month high of $115.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 450,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 53.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $103,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,049.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,813 shares of company stock worth $5,472,005. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.