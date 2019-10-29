Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Monro Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Monro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monro’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Monro had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $324.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Monro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $70.98 on Monday. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Monro news, Director Donald Glickman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $215,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,008.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Monro by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

