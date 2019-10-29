Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Decreased by Raymond James

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Boralex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.00 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boralex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.67.

Boralex stock opened at C$21.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$15.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.22.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

