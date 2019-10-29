Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Superior Gold Inc (CVE:SGI) Issued By Cormark

Superior Gold Inc (CVE:SGI) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.55 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

SGI stock opened at C$0.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 million and a PE ratio of -3.50. Superior Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.44 and a 12 month high of C$1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$42.31 million for the quarter.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

