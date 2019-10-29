Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Issued By National Bank Financial

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund in a report issued on Sunday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Income Fund alerts:

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$572.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$558.56 million.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.