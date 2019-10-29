Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Raised by Analyst

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2020 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.72.

Shares of MSFT opened at $144.19 on Monday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $145.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.81. The company has a market cap of $1,067.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,649,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 597,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,681,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $16,988,532.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,176 shares of company stock valued at $46,660,857. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 13,479.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $872,628,000 after buying an additional 8,662,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $620,230,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Microsoft by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,181,303,000 after buying an additional 4,126,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

