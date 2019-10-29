Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of PRPL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 22,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $396.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of -0.43.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.45. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 275.80%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 29,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,427.38. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 263,026 shares of company stock worth $2,082,224. 78.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 1,705.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

