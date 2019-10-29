Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in October

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PHCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of PHCF opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd. has a strategic cooperation agreement with YINGKE Innovation Asset Management Co, Ltd.

