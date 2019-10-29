Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PUK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Public presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Prudential Public stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,457. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.12. Prudential Public has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Prudential Public’s previous dividend of $0.34. Prudential Public’s payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Public in the third quarter worth $205,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 17.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 7.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 144,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 23.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Public in the third quarter valued at $340,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

