Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $437.65

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $437.65 and traded as high as $450.00. Provident Financial shares last traded at $448.50, with a volume of 165,209 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Shore Capital increased their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 378 ($4.94) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 533 ($6.96).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 417.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 437.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.

In related news, insider Paul Hewitt acquired 13,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £49,962.40 ($65,284.72). Also, insider Robert East acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £21,900 ($28,616.23).

Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

