Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €14.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Independent Research set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.86 ($20.76).

Shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media stock opened at €13.36 ($15.53) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.48. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a fifty-two week high of €21.41 ($24.90). The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

