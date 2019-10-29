ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EMDV) Shares Down 0.1%

ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EMDV) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.50 and last traded at $58.50, 176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $58.54.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4748 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EMDV) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

