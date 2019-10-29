Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $92.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other Prologis news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,772.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD traded down $4.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.89. 13,956,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,461. Prologis has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

