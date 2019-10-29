Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 17,753 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,753 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 3.5% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.99.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.93. The company had a trading volume of 481,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,698. The company has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $123.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

