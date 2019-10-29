Professional Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 358 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Ventas comprises 2.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $10,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 1,007.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Ventas by 77.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 140.4% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $64.34. 1,517,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,121. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.64 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.28. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.