Professional Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 105 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,429.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird set a $127.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

LOW stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.06. The company had a trading volume of 614,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,837. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The company has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.03 and a 200 day moving average of $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

