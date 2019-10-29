Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.9% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 104.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,519 shares of company stock worth $58,596,988. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.23. 3,306,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,838,476. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.11. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $86.74 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $307.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

