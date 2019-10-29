Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Given a $56.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $66.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $55.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.82. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $168,500. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 73.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 620.0% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

