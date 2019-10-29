Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRI. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Primerica in the third quarter worth about $9,915,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Primerica in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 24.8% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $239,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,198.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $357,780.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,755.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $929,550. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

PRI opened at $127.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.10 and its 200-day moving average is $122.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $132.17.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $504.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.84 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

