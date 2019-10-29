Prime-XI (PXI) Trading Down 23.6% This Week

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded down 34.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Prime-XI has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One Prime-XI coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Prime-XI has a total market capitalization of $4,150.00 and $1.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prime-XI alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007871 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Prime-XI Profile

Prime-XI (CRYPTO:PXI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official website is primexi.com . Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Prime-XI

Prime-XI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prime-XI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prime-XI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prime-XI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.