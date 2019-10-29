Pretium Resources (PVG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pretium Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating and set a $17.75 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

