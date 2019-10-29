Presima Inc. Sells 15,100 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Presima Inc. decreased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises approximately 0.3% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 237.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 122.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $39.54. 10,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,128. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $40.82.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $289.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.64 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. Nomura set a $42.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $187,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,725. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

