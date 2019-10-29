Presima Inc. Increases Stock Position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Presima Inc. grew its position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 109.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,143,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,796 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 295.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,017 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 43.5% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,587,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,500 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $37,154,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 35.9% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,218,000 after purchasing an additional 544,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPT traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $58.28. 1,856,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.75. Liberty Property Trust has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LPT shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $140,503.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

