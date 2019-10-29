PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Cut to C$16.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSK. GMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.25 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.07.

PSK traded down C$2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,537,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,870. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 28.15. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$11.99 and a one year high of C$20.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

