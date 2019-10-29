PPL (NYSE:PPL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. GMP Securities reiterated an average rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of PPL from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.41.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. 1,597,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642,059. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.50. PPL has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $33.44.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $7,095,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $679,300.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,206.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PPL by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,914,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,594 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,143,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PPL by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,170,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,378 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 1,369.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,843,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,855,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

