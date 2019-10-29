Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.95 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.41. Potlatchdeltic has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

PCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $47.00 price objective on Potlatchdeltic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.