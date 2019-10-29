Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of POLXF opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.16. Polydex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The company primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

